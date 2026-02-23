Cobra Gold 26 Amphibious Exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valerie Jackson, Commanding General of Marine Forces Korea presents a challenge coin to members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces as a part of Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9541783
|VIRIN:
|260225-A-PO078-9074
|Resolution:
|5333x3555
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
