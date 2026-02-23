Cobra Gold 26 Amphibious Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, conducts a flyover during a mission as a part of Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)