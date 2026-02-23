(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 26 Amphibious Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    Cobra Gold 26 Amphibious Exercise

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter assigned to Task Force Tigershark, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, conducts a flyover during a mission as a part of Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9541782
    VIRIN: 260225-A-PO078-5335
    Resolution: 6808x4539
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    This work, Cobra Gold 26 Amphibious Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Bianca Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold, Amphibious Exercise, Thailand,

