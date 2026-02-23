A landing craft air cushion assigned to the Assault Craft Unit Five (ACU-5) enters the well deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during operations from the sea for Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 21:54
|Photo ID:
|9541729
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-LU681-1054
|Resolution:
|5701x3801
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
This work, Ashland Conducts Operations from the Sea in CG26 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.