    Ashland Conducts Operations from the Sea in CG26 [Image 1 of 3]

    Ashland Conducts Operations from the Sea in CG26

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Seaman Maliq Martin 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force board a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during operations from the sea for Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 21:54
    Photo ID: 9541728
    VIRIN: 260226-N-LU681-1031
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Ashland Conducts Operations from the Sea in CG26 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

