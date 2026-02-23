Ashland Conducts Operations from the Sea in CG26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force board a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during operations from the sea for Exercise Cobra Gold in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)