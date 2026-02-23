Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEKAHA, Hawaii (Feb. 26, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, and biologists from the natural resources team educate children, parents and teachers about PMRF's mission and the wide scope of career fields on installation during the STREAM night at St. Theresa's Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawaii. STREAM night offers components of Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math to young learners in an opportunity to explore all these areas in a new and exciting way. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)