(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, Hawaii (Feb. 26, 2026) Sailors assigned to the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, and biologists from the natural resources team educate children, parents and teachers about PMRF's mission and the wide scope of career fields on installation during the STREAM night at St. Theresa's Catholic School in Kekaha, Hawaii. STREAM night offers components of Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Math to young learners in an opportunity to explore all these areas in a new and exciting way. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9541597
    VIRIN: 260226-N-HW207-2002
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Volunteers at the S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at St. Theresa's Catholic School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAINING
    NAVY
    COMMUNITY
    ENVIRONMENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery