In celebration of National Heart Month, the 2026 Heart Health Fair was held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Feb. 24, Bethesda, Md. The well-attended fair featured displays showing helpful tips on how to maintain good heart health, such as proper exercise routines, nutrition guides, and a booth where one could practice administering CPR. Heart Health Month highlights the importance of raising awareness about cardiovascular disease and encouraging healthy habits that support lifelong heart health. (DOW photo by Ann Brandstadter)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 15:54
|Photo ID:
|9540975
|VIRIN:
|260224-D-KL921-2551
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 2026 Heart Health Fair at Walter Reed Celebrates National Heart Month [Image 3 of 3], by Ann Brandstadter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heart Health Month at Walter Reed serves as a reminder to pay attention to your heart
No keywords found.