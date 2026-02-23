The 2026 Heart Health Fair at Walter Reed Celebrates National Heart Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In celebration of National Heart Month, the 2026 Heart Health Fair was held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Feb. 24, Bethesda, Md. The well-attended fair featured displays showing helpful tips on how to maintain good heart health, such as proper exercise routines, nutrition guides, and a booth where one could practice administering CPR. Heart Health Month highlights the importance of raising awareness about cardiovascular disease and encouraging healthy habits that support lifelong heart health. (DOW photo by Ann Brandstadter)