MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives to Jet Center Palomar Airport

Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams, sits inside a vehicle during his departure from Jet Center Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California, Feb. 26, 2026. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor on Feb. 24, 2026, for his heroic actions during the Korean War. Williams is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ronnie Mejia)