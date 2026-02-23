MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives at Jet Center Palomar Airport

Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams, left, speaks with Rep. Darrel Issa, California’s 48th congressional district representative, during his arrival to Jet Center Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California, Feb. 26, 2026. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor on Feb. 24, 2026, for his heroic actions during the Korean War. Williams is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ronnie Mejia)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 15:50
|Photo ID:
|9540966
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-BX248-1189
|Resolution:
|6585x4392
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
