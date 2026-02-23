(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives at Jet Center Palomar Airport [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives at Jet Center Palomar Airport

    CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Ronnie Mejia 

    1st Marine Division

    Medal of Honor recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams, left, speaks with Rep. Darrel Issa, California’s 48th congressional district representative, during his arrival to Jet Center Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, California, Feb. 26, 2026. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor on Feb. 24, 2026, for his heroic actions during the Korean War. Williams is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Ronnie Mejia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 15:50
    Photo ID: 9540966
    VIRIN: 260226-M-BX248-1189
    Resolution: 6585x4392
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives at Jet Center Palomar Airport [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Ronnie Mejia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives to Jet Center Palomar Airport
    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives to Jet Center Palomar Airport
    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives at Jet Center Palomar Airport
    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives at Jet Center Palomar Airport
    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives at Jet Center Palomar Airport
    MoH recipient, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Royce Williams arrives to Jet Center Palomar Airport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    Marines
    USMC
    Medal of Honor
    U.S. Navy
    veteran

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery