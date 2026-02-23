U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eric Galindo, 81st Force Support Squadron customer service technician, verifies Keesler Airmen eligibility during a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. The drill tested the installation’s ability to deploy forces and sustain operations. The scenario simulated Air Education and Training Command Forces backfilling Pacific Air Forces assets that have been forward deployed during the initial outbreak of hostilities with a regional adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9540965
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-BD983-1255
|Resolution:
|5279x3490
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Combat readiness drill prepares Keesler personnel for real-world deployment [Image 10 of 10], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.