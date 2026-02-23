Combat readiness drill prepares Keesler personnel for real-world deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 81st Security Forces Squadron fill out eligibility documents during a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. The drill tested the installation’s ability to deploy forces and sustain operations. The scenario simulated Air Education and Training Command Forces backfilling Pacific Air Forces assets that have been forward deployed during the initial outbreak of hostilities with a regional adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)