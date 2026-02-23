(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts training before delivery of 62nd Fast Response Cutter [Image 16 of 16]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts training before delivery of 62nd Fast Response Cutter

    LOCKPORT, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Lt. j.g. Jill Walsh, an operational officer aboard the USCGC Vincent Danz (WPC 1162), poses on the bridge of the Danz in the Bollinger shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana, Feb. 11, 2026. The FRCs homeported in the U.S. territory of Guam extend the U.S. Coast Guard and Oceania District's operational reach across the Pacific, conducting maritime security operations, combating illegal fishing, supporting search and rescue missions, and strengthening partnerships with Pacific Island nations and Allies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno )

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9540711
    VIRIN: 260211-G-PO504-1092
    Resolution: 1350x932
    Size: 310.37 KB
    Location: LOCKPORT, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    FRC
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    USCGC Vincent Danz
    USCGC Vincent Danz (WPC 1162)

