U.S. Coast Guard conducts training before delivery of 62nd Fast Response Cutter

Lt. j.g. Jill Walsh, an operational officer aboard the USCGC Vincent Danz (WPC 1162), poses on the bridge of the Danz in the Bollinger shipyards in Lockport, Louisiana, Feb. 11, 2026. The FRCs homeported in the U.S. territory of Guam extend the U.S. Coast Guard and Oceania District's operational reach across the Pacific, conducting maritime security operations, combating illegal fishing, supporting search and rescue missions, and strengthening partnerships with Pacific Island nations and Allies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Moreno )