Fort Bragg, NC – Seth E. Green, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (DOS) for Global Operations, takes individual questions from an officer at a recent visit to the U.S. Army special operations civil affairs (ARSOF CA) regiment. The visit covered his professional experience navigating complex interagency challenges and highlighted lessons learned integrating DOS with ARSOF CA, crisis planning and response, and the value of ARSOF CA contributions to interagency relief and diplomatic efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez).
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9540396
|VIRIN:
|260115-A-LP289-1001
|Resolution:
|1558x1039
|Size:
|310.01 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Department of State Visits U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kiara Irizarry Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.