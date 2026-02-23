Department of State Visits U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Bragg, NC – Seth E. Green, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (DOS) for Global Operations, recently received a coin as a symbol of gratitude from the U.S. Army special operations civil affairs (ARSOF CA) regiment. The visit covered his professional experience navigating complex interagency challenges and highlighted lessons learned integrating DOS with ARSOF CA, crisis planning and response, and the value of ARSOF CA contributions to interagency relief and diplomatic efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez).