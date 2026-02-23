(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of State Visits U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Department of State Visits U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    Fort Bragg, NC – Seth E. Green, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (DOS) for Global Operations, recently received a coin as a symbol of gratitude from the U.S. Army special operations civil affairs (ARSOF CA) regiment. The visit covered his professional experience navigating complex interagency challenges and highlighted lessons learned integrating DOS with ARSOF CA, crisis planning and response, and the value of ARSOF CA contributions to interagency relief and diplomatic efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9540389
    VIRIN: 260115-A-LP289-1044
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 580.89 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of State Visits U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Kiara Irizarry Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Department of State Visits U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment
    Department of State Visits U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment
    Department of State Visits the U.S. Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Regiment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery