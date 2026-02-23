Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors are at the heart of efforts to refine the Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) aboard the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). During hands-on training sessions, Kennedy crew members tested the elevators under real-world stress, offering direct feedback that influences the system's design, operation, and training to enhance performance at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)