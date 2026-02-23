(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Sailors are at the heart of efforts to refine the Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) aboard the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). During hands-on training sessions, Kennedy crew members tested the elevators under real-world stress, offering direct feedback that influences the system's design, operation, and training to enhance performance at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9540160
    VIRIN: 250812-O-KJ711-4323
    Resolution: 1131x1697
    Size: 504.13 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance [Image 2 of 2], by Jay Butterbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance
    Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery