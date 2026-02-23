(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance [Image 2 of 2]

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Augmented reality was used to place new and experienced Sailors in various scenarios that mimic battle conditions to identify issues for improving the elevator system and developing better training. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 11:14
    Photo ID: 9540147
    VIRIN: 250812-O-KJ711-9455
    Resolution: 1430x804
    Size: 284.33 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Sailors' Feedback Helps Shape Carrier Performance [Image 2 of 2], by Jay Butterbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSEA
    NSWCPD
    learning
    Training & Readiness

