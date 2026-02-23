(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen. Joseph Ryan visits Joint Task Force-Bravo [Image 6 of 6]

    Gen. Joseph Ryan visits Joint Task Force-Bravo

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Ryan, center, Commanding General of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, speaks with soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, during a visit at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 26, 2026. During the visit, he met with Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander U.S. Army Col. Robert C. Snyder III, Army Support Activity Commander U.S. Army Col. Brian Astwood, and dozens of service members to learn about current operations and garrison activities. He also recognized JTF-B and ASA service members and civilians for their hard work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Joseph Ryan visits Joint Task Force-Bravo [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Support Activity (ASA)
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    security cooperation
    USAWHC

