Gen. Joseph Ryan visits Joint Task Force-Bravo

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Alexander, left, 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, briefs U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Ryan, Commanding General of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, during a visit at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Feb. 26, 2026. During the visit, he met with Joint Task Force-Bravo Commander U.S. Army Col. Robert C. Snyder III, Army Support Activity Commander U.S. Army Col. Brian Astwood, and dozens of service members to learn about current operations and garrison activities. He also recognized JTF-B and ASA service members and civilians for their hard work and dedication to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Merchak)