    Chief Steelworker Kaitlyn Murphy Honored for Service with 22 NCR [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Steelworker Kaitlyn Murphy Honored for Service with 22 NCR

    GULFPORT, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Chief Steelworker Kaitlyn Murphy is presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an end of tour recognition ceremony, Feb. 26, 2026. Murphy was recognized for her meritorious service while assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR) from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2026, where her leadership, professionalism, and technical expertise contributed significantly to mission readiness and Sailor development across the regiment. 22 NCR provides operational command and control of assigned Naval Construction Force units in support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet operations.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 02:42
    VIRIN: 260226-N-NO901-1003
    Location: GULFPORT, US
    This work, Chief Steelworker Kaitlyn Murphy Honored for Service with 22 NCR [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

