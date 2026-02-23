Chief Steelworker Kaitlyn Murphy Honored for Service with 22 NCR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Steelworker Kaitlyn Murphy is presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an end of tour recognition ceremony, Feb. 26, 2026. Murphy was recognized for her meritorious service while assigned to 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR) from December 2022 to February 2026, where her leadership, professionalism, and technical expertise contributed significantly to mission readiness and Sailor development across the regiment. 22 NCR provides operational command and control of assigned Naval Construction Force units in support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet operations.