During the Florida Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Soldiers participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026. The multi-day event gathered Soldiers from units across Florida to measure their tactical proficiency and overall readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 19:44
|Photo ID:
|9539306
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-UC670-9499
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.67 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLNG Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.