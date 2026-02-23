(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FLNG Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 1 of 15]

    FLNG Best Warrior Competition 2026

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    During the Florida Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Soldiers participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) event at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026. The multi-day event gathered Soldiers from units across Florida to measure their tactical proficiency and overall readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9539304
    VIRIN: 260226-A-UC670-1249
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.82 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLNG Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLNG
    BWC
    BestWarriorCompetition
    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    FloridaFirst
    Florida National Guard

