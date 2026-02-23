(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2

    Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    From left to right, Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG 151), Philippine Coast Guard Gabriela Silang-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301), and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, during the multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) alongside Japan and the Philippines in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 25, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C7F
    MCA
    MMCA
    US Navy

