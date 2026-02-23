Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 26-2.2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Philippine Coast Guard Gabriela Silang-class offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV 8301), Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG 151), and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, during the multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) alongside Japan and the Philippines in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 25, 2026. The U.S. Navy routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)