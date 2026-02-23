(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Wright 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retired after 20 years of honorable and faithful active service during a ceremony Feb. 28, at Marine Corps Logistics Command.

    The ceremony included an invocation by Pastor Mark Atkinson, the March of the Colors and the playing of the national anthem. Flowers were presented to Phillips’ wife and their daughters. The ceremony concluded with “Anchors Aweigh” and The Marines' Hymn.

    Lt. Col. Brett M. Berkman, commanding officer, 2nd Force Storage Battalion, credited Phillips with fostering a culture of accountability and steady leadership.

    “He was the right person at the right time,” Berkman said.

    In his remarks, Phillips thanked mentors, Marines and family members and encouraged junior Marines to value their time in service. He noted the ceremony marked his and his wife’s 19th wedding anniversary and expressed gratitude for her support throughout his career.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9539021
    VIRIN: 260226-M-FX029-2137
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 627.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service
    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service
    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service
    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service
    Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery