Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retires after 20 years of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Drew R. Phillips retired after 20 years of honorable and faithful active service during a ceremony Feb. 28, at Marine Corps Logistics Command.



The ceremony included an invocation by Pastor Mark Atkinson, the March of the Colors and the playing of the national anthem. Flowers were presented to Phillips’ wife and their daughters. The ceremony concluded with “Anchors Aweigh” and The Marines' Hymn.



Lt. Col. Brett M. Berkman, commanding officer, 2nd Force Storage Battalion, credited Phillips with fostering a culture of accountability and steady leadership.



“He was the right person at the right time,” Berkman said.



In his remarks, Phillips thanked mentors, Marines and family members and encouraged junior Marines to value their time in service. He noted the ceremony marked his and his wife’s 19th wedding anniversary and expressed gratitude for her support throughout his career.