    Navy Band members visit band students in Rome, New York [Image 8 of 10]

    Navy Band members visit band students in Rome, New York

    ROME, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musician 1st Class Dana Dominguez and Chief Musician Daniel Frazelle, from Alexandria, Virginia, answer student questions at Rome Free Academy in Rome, New York, while on the Navy Band’s 2026 tour. The Navy Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Navy Music supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side demonstrations, and school assembly performances in the National Capital Region as well as dozens of communities across the country while touring.

    VIRIN: 260226-N-OA196-1025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band members visit band students in Rome, New York [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Music in the Schools
    Navy Band
    2026 Tour
    Rome Free Academy

