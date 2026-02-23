Navy Band members visit band students in Rome, New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Dana Dominguez and Chief Musician Daniel Frazelle, from Alexandria, Virginia, answer student questions at Rome Free Academy in Rome, New York, while on the Navy Band’s 2026 tour. The Navy Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Navy Music supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side demonstrations, and school assembly performances in the National Capital Region as well as dozens of communities across the country while touring.