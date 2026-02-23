Navy Band members visit band students in Rome, New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Dana Dominguez, from San Antonio, Texas, speaks with students from the Rome Free Academy about her years of study, practice, and setbacks before winning an audition with the U.S. Navy Band in 2024. Members of the Navy Band spoke with students about the importance of resilience across all life disciplines, skills that are learned every day in learning to play and mastering an instrument. The Navy Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Navy Music supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side demonstrations, and school assembly performances in the National Capital Region as well as dozens of communities across the country while touring.