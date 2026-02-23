105th Fire Department participates in smoke training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter in the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron navigates through smoke-filled conditions inside a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The training was conducted to sharpen firefighter’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Adamy)