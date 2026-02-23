105th Fire Department participates in smoke training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron wades through the smokey interior of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The exercise was held to equip firefighters with the skills and readiness needed for real emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Adamy)