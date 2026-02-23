(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    105th Fire Department participates in smoke training

    105th Fire Department participates in smoke training

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Adamy 

    105th Airlift Wing

    A firefighter from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron wades through the smokey interior of a C-17 Globemaster III during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, Feb. 5, 2026. The exercise was held to equip firefighters with the skills and readiness needed for real emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Adamy)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026
    VIRIN: 260126-Z-YY919-1013
    This work, 105th Fire Department participates in smoke training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Adamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

