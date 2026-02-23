(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 133 Builds Storage Facility [Image 6 of 7]

    NMCB 133 Builds Storage Facility

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    260225-N-PI330-1068 GULFPORT, Mississippi (February 25, 2026) Builder 2nd Class Michael Trinh, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, measures the distance to be dug out and compacted for an entryway at a storage facility project on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 25, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9538238
    VIRIN: 260225-N-PI330-1068
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, NMCB 133 Builds Storage Facility [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

