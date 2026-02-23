NMCB 133 Builds Storage Facility

260225-N-PI330-1068 GULFPORT, Mississippi (February 25, 2026) Builder 2nd Class Michael Trinh, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, measures the distance to be dug out and compacted for an entryway at a storage facility project on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 25, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
