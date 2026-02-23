NMCB 133 Builds Storage Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260225-N-PI330-1003 GULFPORT, Mississippi (February 25, 2026) Builder Constructionman Shatondrig Banks, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, digs out an area to be filled and compacted at a storage facility project on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 25, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)