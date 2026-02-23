(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCC Oliver supports RTC DIV 157 during formation. [Image 2 of 2]

    NCC Oliver supports RTC DIV 157 during formation.

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Makayla Marlin 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit

    NCC Chris Oliver, Navy Recruiting Orientation instructor, walks along side RTC Division 157's formation march towards Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall in Great Lakes, Illinois. Feb. 17, 2026. NORU is supporting RTC Division 157 during their time at RTC to provide mentorship and taking part of in the Sailorization process.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9538224
    VIRIN: 260217-O-KE655-9135
    Resolution: 5662x4246
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

