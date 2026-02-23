NCC Chris Oliver, Navy Recruiting Orientation instructor, walks along side RTC Division 157's formation march towards Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall in Great Lakes, Illinois. Feb. 17, 2026. NORU is supporting RTC Division 157 during their time at RTC to provide mentorship and taking part of in the Sailorization process.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9538224
|VIRIN:
|260217-O-KE655-9135
|Resolution:
|5662x4246
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCC Oliver supports RTC DIV 157 during formation. [Image 2 of 2], by Makayla Marlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.