NCC Oliver supports RTC DIV 157 during formation.

NCC Chris Oliver, Navy Recruiting Orientation instructor, walks along side RTC Division 157's formation march towards Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall in Great Lakes, Illinois. Feb. 17, 2026. NORU is supporting RTC Division 157 during their time at RTC to provide mentorship and taking part of in the Sailorization process.