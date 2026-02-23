RTC DIV 157 stands at attention at RTC Great Lakes, Illinois. Feb. 17, 2026. Future sailors wait for commands to march forward to Midway Ceremonial Dill Hall.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9538213
|VIRIN:
|260217-O-KE655-7725
|Resolution:
|5712x3207
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RTC Division 157 Stands at Attention [Image 2 of 2], by Makayla Marlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.