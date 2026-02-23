(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RTC Division 157 Stands at Attention

    RTC Division 157 Stands at Attention

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Makayla Marlin 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit

    RTC DIV 157 stands at attention at RTC Great Lakes, Illinois. Feb. 17, 2026. Future sailors wait for commands to march forward to Midway Ceremonial Dill Hall.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 11:43
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTC Division 157 Stands at Attention [Image 2 of 2], by Makayla Marlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC Division 157 Stands at Attention
    NCC Oliver supports RTC DIV 157 during formation.

