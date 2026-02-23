260223-A-ZN169-1384

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Silas Cotterman, C.C. Pinckney Elementary School second grader, looks at a plaque he received for being named the 2026 South Carolina Speech Ambassador.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 10:25
    Speech ambassador introduced to elementary school

