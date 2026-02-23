Speech ambassador introduced to elementary school

A C.C. Pinckney Elementary School student was honored in front of his whole school for being named the 2026 South Carolina Speech and Hearing Association Ambassador Award, Feb. 23.



Silas Cotterman, a second-grade student at the school, showed “us what it meant to be truly brave and kind,” said Dr. Kerrie Ammons, the school’s speech-language pathologist. Ammons worked closely with Cotterman and noticed his effort, resilience and progress in developing communication skills.



According to the school, a SLP plays an important role in helping students build the communication skills needed for academic success and social confidence. This is doubly important since the early elementary years are especially important for strengthening listening, speaking, and language abilities.



Communicating at this age also helps children form connections that can help them build strong relationships with others.



“It’s like being a superhero for your school,” she said. The ambassador award “is given to someone who works extra hard to find their voice and inspires others to do the same.”



Cotterman is beginning a new journey in speech therapy.



“Instead of being nervous, Silas is actually excited to start speech therapy. He is working on something very tricky – he is going to be learning how to make an R sound, and that is a very hard sound to make. It takes a lot of bravery,” Ammons said.



The boy shows “that even when things are hard, we can face them with a big smile.”



Holly Alcantara is proud of her son for receiving the recognition despite not letting the stigma of a speech impediment hold him back.



“I think the school offers a lot of programs, and it feels good to know that he goes to a school that won’t watch him struggle, and just leave him behind,” Alcantara said. “They genuinely care and want to help him get to where he needs to be.”



Cotterman will be invited to meet the Governor of South Carolina when Gov. Henry McMaster signs the annual Better Speech and Hearing Proclamation for the state in May.

