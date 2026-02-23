Date Taken: 02.20.2026 Date Posted: 02.26.2026 10:20 Photo ID: 9538010 VIRIN: 260220-A-JU979-6759 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.12 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 260220-A-JU979-6759 [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.