    260220-A-JU979-6759 [Image 1 of 3]

    260220-A-JU979-6759

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Jalen Coker, Panthers’ wide receiver signs a hat for a fan during a meet and greet session at MWR Central in the Solomon Center on Fort Jackson, Feb. 20.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 10:20
    Photo ID: 9538010
    VIRIN: 260220-A-JU979-6759
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260220-A-JU979-6759 [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    260220-A-JU979-6759
    260220-A-JU979-7806
    260220-A-JU979-9826

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Autographs Please

