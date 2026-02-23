Jalen Coker, Panthers’ wide receiver signs a hat for a fan during a meet and greet session at MWR Central in the Solomon Center on Fort Jackson, Feb. 20.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9538010
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-JU979-6759
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260220-A-JU979-6759 [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
