    260220-A-JU979-7806 [Image 2 of 3]

    260220-A-JU979-7806

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sir Purr, the Carolina Panthers mascot signs autographs during the team’s Meet and Greet at MWR Central in the Solomon Center, Feb. 20.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260220-A-JU979-7806 [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Autographs Please

    IMCOM, Fort Jackson, Family MWR

