Sir Purr, the Carolina Panthers mascot signs autographs during the team’s Meet and Greet at MWR Central in the Solomon Center, Feb. 20.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 10:20
|Photo ID:
|9538006
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-JU979-7806
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260220-A-JU979-7806 [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
