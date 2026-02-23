USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Feb. 25, 2026) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Christopher Cassidy, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Bradley Hildreth, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), investigate supply support during a damage control drill while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 25, 2026. USS Stockdale is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)
