    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    USS Stockdale (DDG 106)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN - (Feb. 25, 2026) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Christopher Cassidy, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Bradley Hildreth, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), investigate supply support during a damage control drill while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 25, 2026. USS Stockdale is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    DDG 106
    USS Stockdale (DDG 106)
    C6F

