    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW

    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 724th Air Mobility Squadron, 725th AMS, and 173d Airborne Brigade participate in a Joint Inspection HoloLens demo in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 28, 2025. A JI is a critical process of preparing cargo to ensure safety and readiness for transport on military aircraft, which occurs almost daily across the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brennan Sokowoski)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 04:05
    Photo ID: 9537694
    VIRIN: 250826-F-F3221-1005
    Resolution: 6858x4563
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW
    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW
    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW
    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW
    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW

    HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW

    724th Air Mobility Squadron
    173D Airborne Brigade
    hololens
    725th Air Mobility Squadron
    combat capability
    technology

