U.S. Airmen and Soldiers from the 724th Air Mobility Squadron, 725th AMS, and 173d Airborne Brigade participate in a Joint Inspection HoloLens demo in Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 28, 2025. A JI is a critical process of preparing cargo to ensure safety and readiness for transport on military aircraft, which occurs almost daily across the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brennan Sokowoski)
HoloLens Enables Remote Joint Inspection throughout 521st AMOW
