16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland

Sailors wait for a signal to move away from a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the16th Combat Aviation on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during deck landing qualifications for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 01:31
|Photo ID:
|9537619
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-LU681-1448
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF THAILAND
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
