(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland

    GULF OF THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Seaman Maliq Martin 

    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to land on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during deck landing qualifications for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in the Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maliq J. Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 01:31
    Photo ID: 9537616
    VIRIN: 260224-N-LU681-1283
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: GULF OF THAILAND
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland [Image 5 of 5], by SN Maliq Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Flight Ops Aboard Ashland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery