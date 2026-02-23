(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    To the max: Team Yokota tackles monthly PT challenge [Image 2 of 2]

    To the max: Team Yokota tackles monthly PT challenge

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Enrique Marris, U.S. Forces Japan J5, performs a bench press during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. More than 30 participants competed in bench press and pull-up events during this month’s competition. The Samurai Challenge is a 12-month series of fitness events designed to test strength, enhance unit camaraderie, and reinforce warrior ethos across the installation. Participants earn points based on completion and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 01:04
    VIRIN: 260225-F-PM645-1011
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, To the max: Team Yokota tackles monthly PT challenge [Image 2 of 2], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pull-up
    PT
    Physical Fitness
    Bench Press
    Samurai Challenge
    monthly challenge

