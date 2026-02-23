To the max: Team Yokota tackles monthly PT challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Enrique Marris, U.S. Forces Japan J5, performs a bench press during the monthly Samurai Challenge at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 25, 2026. More than 30 participants competed in bench press and pull-up events during this month’s competition. The Samurai Challenge is a 12-month series of fitness events designed to test strength, enhance unit camaraderie, and reinforce warrior ethos across the installation. Participants earn points based on completion and performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)