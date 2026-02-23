Mass Guardsmen Dig Out Boston Bus Stops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BOSTON – Soldiers from multiple units throughout the Massachusetts National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force Storm assist the Mass Bay Transit Authority in clearing snow from bus stops throughout Boston, ensuring that residents are able to safely get to their destination Tuesday Febraury 24, 2025. The Massachusetts National Guard continues to support ongoing operations throughout the state to assist with post storm recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)