    Mass Guardsmen Dig Out Boston Bus Stops [Image 14 of 15]

    Mass Guardsmen Dig Out Boston Bus Stops

    BOLTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    BOSTON – Soldiers from multiple units throughout the Massachusetts National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force Storm assist the Mass Bay Transit Authority in clearing snow from bus stops throughout Boston, ensuring that residents are able to safely get to their destination Tuesday Febraury 24, 2025. The Massachusetts National Guard continues to support ongoing operations throughout the state to assist with post storm recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9537239
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-JK986-1974
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.76 MB
    Location: BOLTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Guardsmen Dig Out Boston Bus Stops [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

