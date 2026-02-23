(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW Hegseth Hosts MoH Recipient Capt. William's HoH Induction [Image 16 of 25]

    SW Hegseth Hosts MoH Recipient Capt. William's HoH Induction

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. Royce William’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9537077
    VIRIN: 260225-D-FN350-2202
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, SW Hegseth Hosts MoH Recipient Capt. William's HoH Induction [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hall of Heroes
    Pete Hegseth
    Medal of Honor
    Pentagon

