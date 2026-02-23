Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts Medal of Honor Recipient U.S. Navy Capt. Royce William’s Hall of Heroes induction ceremony at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9537080
|VIRIN:
|260225-D-FN350-2266
|Resolution:
|6881x4587
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Hegseth Hosts MoH Recipient Capt. William's HoH Induction [Image 25 of 25], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.