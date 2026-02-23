(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse

    NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse High School band perform side-by-side with the U.S. Navy Concert Band during a concert at North Syracuse Junior High School as part of the band’s 2026 national tour. Navy Music supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side performances with local students, and school assembly programs in the National Capital Region and communities visited during national tours.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9536673
    VIRIN: 260224-N-OA196-2029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.72 MB
    Location: NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band tour visits Syracuse [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band performs in Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse
    Navy Band tour visits Syracuse

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Concert Band
    Navy Band
    2026 Northeast Tour
    North Syracuse Junior High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery