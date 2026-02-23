Members of the Cicero-North Syracuse High School band perform side-by-side with the U.S. Navy Concert Band during a concert at North Syracuse Junior High School as part of the band’s 2026 national tour. Navy Music supports music education through outreach initiatives including clinics, masterclasses, composition contests, the International Saxophone Symposium, side-by-side performances with local students, and school assembly programs in the National Capital Region and communities visited during national tours.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9536672
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-OA196-2028
|Resolution:
|6277x4185
|Size:
|8.02 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band tour visits Syracuse [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.